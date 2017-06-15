Popular Topics
Children rights group welcomes sentence of convicted rapist and murderer

Mxolisi Rwanqa was this week handed two life sentences for the sexual assault and killing of Amani Pula in September 2015.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Children’s rights group Ilitha Labantu has welcomed the sentence handed to a man convicted of the rape and murder of a 14-year-old Masiphumelele boy.

Mxolisi Rwanqa was this week handed two life sentences for the sexual assault and killing of Amani Pula in September 2015. He was also sentenced to an additional 22 years for other crimes dating back to September 2015.

Rwanqa was initially arrested on a charge of being in possession of stolen property in September 2015.

While in custody, authorities were able to link him to the rape of a woman from Masiphumlele.

Rwanqa's DNA also tied him to the rape and murder of Pula.

The group’s Siyabulela Monkali says: “We applaud that but from the general perspective, they are too many cases that are not followed through. We want all cases to be treated with the same manner of urgency, we want cases to be followed through with proper procedures.”

