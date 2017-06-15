Popular Topics
Chamber of Mines to approach court to halt new mining charter

The chamber boycotted today’s announcement of the new charter by Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, saying they had not been consulted.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: AFP
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Chamber of Mines has announced it's going to court to interdict the implementation of the new mining charter that was announced on Thursday morning by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Zwane said that the new charter would demand that half of all directors of mining companies be black people and that all new prospecting rights would have to be controlled by ownership structures comprised of 50% plus one ownership.

But the chamber boycotted the announcement, saying they had not been consulted and the last time they saw a draft charter was in April 2016.

The chamber's president Mxolisi Mgojo said: “Our goal is not to avoid transformation, it is to engage properly with government and other stakeholders on the way ahead and to reach an agreement on a rational and pragmatic new charter.”

