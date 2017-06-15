Bill for whistle blowers shelved after DA MPs walk out

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Bill for whistle blowers shelved after DA MPs walk out

The Protected Disclosures Amendment Bill provides whistle blowers with immunity from civil, criminal and disciplinary proceedings where a criminal offence is involved.

The Houses of Parliament inC ape Town. Picture: EWN
The Houses of Parliament inC ape Town. Picture: EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The passage of a bill aimed at giving people who blow the whistle on corruption or other wrongdoing in their workplace has hit a stumbling block.

The Protected Disclosures Amendment Bill provides whistleblowers with immunity from civil, criminal and disciplinary proceedings where a criminal offence is involved.

It also makes the intentional disclosure of false information a criminal offence - a clause that public interest organisations have criticised as having the potential of deterring whistleblowers.

The National Assembly was to have considered the bill on Thursday afternoon but there weren't enough MPs in the House after the Democratic Alliance, which is opposed to the bill, walked out.

African National Congress Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu was forced to ask Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, for it to be temporarily shelved.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA