-
Colombia beats Cameroon 4-0 in Confed Cup warmupSport
Bill for whistle blowers shelved after DA MPs walk out
The Protected Disclosures Amendment Bill provides whistle blowers with immunity from civil, criminal and disciplinary proceedings where a criminal offence is involved.
CAPE TOWN - The passage of a bill aimed at giving people who blow the whistle on corruption or other wrongdoing in their workplace has hit a stumbling block.
The Protected Disclosures Amendment Bill provides whistleblowers with immunity from civil, criminal and disciplinary proceedings where a criminal offence is involved.
It also makes the intentional disclosure of false information a criminal offence - a clause that public interest organisations have criticised as having the potential of deterring whistleblowers.
The National Assembly was to have considered the bill on Thursday afternoon but there weren't enough MPs in the House after the Democratic Alliance, which is opposed to the bill, walked out.
African National Congress Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu was forced to ask Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, for it to be temporarily shelved.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
