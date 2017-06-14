Zuma to visit fire-ravaged Knysna, Plettenberg Bay

Seven people have lost their lives in the Southern Cape since the blazes broke out a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma will visit the fire-ravaged communities of Knysna and Plettenberg Bay on Thursday to assess the damage.

At the same time, the South African National Defence Force has been placed on standby to assist with fighting fires in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

“The air force will just be on standby and the ground crew will go into those areas to intensify the extinguishing; the weather is not looking favourable tomorrow.”