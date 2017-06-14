WC Cabinet grants R75m towards damage caused by Cape storm, Knysna fire

The money will be used for roads, schools, agriculture and human settlements that were affected by the adverse weather and fire.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Cabinet has allocated R75 million towards addressing damage caused by the Cape storm, and rebuilding the fire-ravaged Knysna and surrounding areas.

Premier Helen Zille chaired the province's Cabinet meeting in the garden route town.

Zille will also tour some of the sites where humanitarian efforts are most required, following the runaway fire.

In a statement, the Western Cape government says ongoing assistance will be provided to the respective municipalities worst affected by the current drought.

Zille says the allocation of R75 million will assist with recent disasters across the province.

The money will be taken from the provincial revenue fund, which allows for the expenditure in exceptional circumstances.

The province has also approached the National Disaster Management Centre and National Treasury to access further funding.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)