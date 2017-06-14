Untu: Government needs to bailout Metrorail
The United National Transport Union has slammed Prasa and Metrorail over ongoing infrastructural problems.
CAPE TOWN - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has slammed the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail over ongoing infrastructural problems.
Angry Metrorail commuters torched eight train coaches and looted shops at Cape Town Station on Monday night after many were left stranded for several hours.
One person has been arrested in connection with the violence.
#Metrorail The damaged train still stands at Platform 16 at CT station. SF pic.twitter.com/hFbsbvC6RI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017
Metrorail has attributed the train delays to an overloaded electrical supply system.
The rail operator has condemned the violence and says it intends opening cases of malicious damage to property.
The transport union’s Steve Harris says: “Government needs to bail them. We’ve bailed South African Airways on numerous occasion. At times, the government goes to the purse and bails Prasa as well under the circumstances, because this is for the poorest of the poor and these are people that have no alternatives.”
#Metrorail This is what's left of Vodacom shop at the CT station after last night. SF pic.twitter.com/wTSvBgwHRS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017
WATCH: 8 train carriages destroyed in chaos at Cape Town Train Station
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
