Taxi commuters warned to make alternative plans ahead of planned march

Talks between the taxi association and South African Taxi Finance Holdings have now reached a deadlock.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is warning taxi commuters to make alternative transport plans in Gauteng on Thursday, with a mass strike planned by its drivers.

Talks between the association and the South African Taxi Finance Holdings have now reached a deadlock.

Taxi operators have complained that Toyota Quantum mini-buses are overpriced at R15,000 per month over a period of 72 months.

The taxi association plans to march to the institute's offices on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the association is warning that none of its taxis will be running then and has apologised in advance for any inconvenience.

However, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) say there have not received any notice for a march.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “We would like to state categorically as TMPD that we did not approve any march by any taxi association tomorrow. If that [the march] happens, we’d like to state that it might be illegal.”