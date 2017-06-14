Santaco: Preparations for mass strike on track

Talks over the cost of Quantums between the association and SA Taxi Finance Holdings deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG – Taxi association Santaco's financial arm Taxi Choice says preparations are on track for a mass strike by its drivers in Gauteng on Thursday.

Taxi Choice's Thulani Cwabe says operators cannot continue on the current financial path.

He says if their demands are not met commuters will feel the consequences.

“So the position that the commuters will find themselves in tomorrow will be very unfortunate. But what encourages us is the fact that we are doing this for them as well. We do not want to be put in a position where we have no option but to push up the fares for our commuters.”

