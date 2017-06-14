Santaco: Preparations for mass strike on track

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
Go

Santaco: Preparations for mass strike on track

Talks over the cost of Quantums between the association and SA Taxi Finance Holdings deadlocked.

FILE: The Bara taxi rank in Soweto was like a ghost town during the taxi strike. Picture: @SheilaLesufi via Twitter.
FILE: The Bara taxi rank in Soweto was like a ghost town during the taxi strike. Picture: @SheilaLesufi via Twitter.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Taxi association Santaco's financial arm Taxi Choice says preparations are on track for a mass strike by its drivers in Gauteng on Thursday.

Talks over the cost of Quantums between the association and SA Taxi Finance Holdings deadlocked.

Taxi Choice's Thulani Cwabe says operators cannot continue on the current financial path.

He says if their demands are not met commuters will feel the consequences.

“So the position that the commuters will find themselves in tomorrow will be very unfortunate. But what encourages us is the fact that we are doing this for them as well. We do not want to be put in a position where we have no option but to push up the fares for our commuters.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA