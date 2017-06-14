SANDF will work through the night to alleviate state mortuary backlog
Forensic pathologists have gone on strike over salary disputes, meaning hundreds of bodies cannot be released from some state mortuaries.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) medical professionals will be working throughout Wednesday to conduct autopsies and clear the backlog at state mortuaries in Gauteng that has been caused by the pathologists' strike.
Forensic pathologists have gone on strike over salary disputes, meaning hundreds of bodies cannot be released from certain state mortuaries.
The Germiston Mortuary is one of the facilities hardest hit by the work stoppage.
Families have been left in the dark since last week.
Some have made funeral arrangements for their loved ones but have had to postpone the ceremonies, with no bodies to lay to rest.
Tamsanqa Khokhoba's mother died on Wednesday and he's been travelling between Pretoria and Germiston every day to find out when her body would be released.
Khokhoba is concerned he won't be able to bury her before the long weekend.
“I understand that they are fighting for their rights, but they must at least explain to the people.”
Tiger Karecha is equally frustrated as he needs to repatriate his mother-in-law's body to Zimbabwe.
“I am supposed to be in there at the forefront so that I will take the body and repatriate (it) to Zimbabwe within the appropriate time.”
But Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa's office has assured families it's doing everything possible to release the bodies by Thursday.
WATCH: Tears & Trauma: Forensic strike leaves over 200 incomplete autopsies
