SANDF to help clear Gauteng mortuary backlog caused by pathologist's strike
Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says she visited the Diepkloof mortuary on Friday to try come up with resolutions to end the strike over salaries.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says a team from the South African National Defence Force’s health services will be helping with the backlog at mortuaries due to a strike by provincial forensic pathology officers.
Ramokgopa says she visited the Diepkloof mortuary on Friday to try and come up with resolutions to end the strike over salaries.
But it appears that talks have reached a deadlock.
The MEC says her department is trying to resolve the matter as soon as possible.
“We have issued a communique yesterday indicating the challenges. There are about 200 post-mortems that are due.”
Several families have complained about the impact of the strike.
One woman says that her brother died on Friday and claims that he can’t be buried due to the strike.
“We’re sitting here frustrated and we’re worried because he had an accident. These people are on strike and are they keeping the temperature on the fridges properly? Do we postpone the funeral?
“And this thing is not only frustrating but it’s becoming more expensive for us.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
