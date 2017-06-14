PSC: Nathi Nhleko ignored warnings over cops doing business with state
The PSC has revealed that former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko ignored its repeated warnings that senior SAPS officials faced potential conflicts of interests.
CAPE TOWN – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has revealed that former Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko ignored its repeated warnings that senior South African Police Service officials faced potential conflicts of interests.
Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday roasted new acting National Police Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba and SAPS top brass for dragging their feet over investigating 32 cases of SAPS members alleged to have done business with the state.
The list was provided by the office of the Auditor-General, which last year found that the SAPS had a relatively high number of members believed to be in breach of the Public Service Administration Act, which outlaws state employees from doing business with the government.
The Public Service Commission’s Selena Nkosi told MPs that the PSC had repeatedly flagged senior police officials whose registrable interests posed potential conflicts of interest and sent their names to the police ministry for action.
But Nkosi says the PSC’s warnings were ignored.
“And we gave him the names of officials of which they can be provided to Parliament. Then we also didn’t get a response.”
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi: “If in three successive years, the Public Service Commission writes to the minister and says here are your officials who are not complying, or who have a potential of a conflict, it cannot be correct.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
