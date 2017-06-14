-
-
Police yet to determine Jabu Kubheka’s cause of death
The actor, who was popularly known for his role as Gunman on SABC 1’s 'Yizo Yizo', was found dead in his Sohashanguve home.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the cause of death of actor Jabu Kubheka.
Kubheka, who was popularly known for his role as Gunman on SABC 1’s Yizo Yizo, was found dead in his Sohashanguve home in northern Pretoria on Monday.
Gauteng police say that they’ve opened an inquest docket into the death of Kubheka.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says that even though Kubheka was found hung, they’re choosing not to make any conclusions about his death.
“We’re investigating whether Kubheka committed suicide. At the moment we cannot make that conclusion. We’re still waiting for the postmortem, that will give us direction.”
The details of his funeral are not yet known.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
