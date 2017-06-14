Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality: Water supply will take a while to recover

Fires that occurred in the area last week damaged electricity infrastructure supplying energy to some of the metro's water pump stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is in the throes of a crippling water shortage brought about by fires that raged in the area in the past week.

The flames damaged electricity infrastructure supplying energy to some of the metro's water pump stations.

The municipality's Barry Martin says they've managed to resolve the problem but it's likely to take a long time for the water supply to get back to normal.

“If you don’t need to use water either for drinking, cooking or medical purposes then we actually have to not use water for anything else. We foresee by midnight tonight, some sort normality will occur. It will take us probably about 24 hours to recover but then probably about two weeks for the whole system to start filling up again.”

