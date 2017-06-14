Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality: Water supply will take a while to recover
Fires that occurred in the area last week damaged electricity infrastructure supplying energy to some of the metro's water pump stations.
CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is in the throes of a crippling water shortage brought about by fires that raged in the area in the past week.
The flames damaged electricity infrastructure supplying energy to some of the metro's water pump stations.
The municipality's Barry Martin says they've managed to resolve the problem but it's likely to take a long time for the water supply to get back to normal.
“If you don’t need to use water either for drinking, cooking or medical purposes then we actually have to not use water for anything else. We foresee by midnight tonight, some sort normality will occur. It will take us probably about 24 hours to recover but then probably about two weeks for the whole system to start filling up again.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
MEC pleads with workers to call off strike while dept prepares to meet demands
-
Aspen fined €5.2m for unfair pricing in Italy amid SA investigations
-
AfriForum ropes in forensic investigator to probe cause of Cape fires
-
New Business Leadership SA CEO aims to be 'trusted adviser' to govt
-
Ramaphosa denies being made a ‘skepsel’ by Zuma
-
Fedusa: Removing Zille from decision-making posts step in right direction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.