Mortuary workers’ strike should ‘serve as wake-up call to health dept’
Employees affiliated to Nehawu claim they've been made to conduct autopsies which fall outside the scope of their job description.
JOHANNESBURG - While several Gauteng families wait to bury their loved ones, pathologist assistants say their strike should serve as a wake-up call to the Health Department.
Employees affiliated to Nehawu claim they have been made to conduct autopsies which fall outside the scope of their job description.
The department has now sent in the South African Defence Force (SANDF) members to help doctors deal with the backlog of 200 bodies at various mortuaries due to the strike.
Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says the department must hire more doctors to conduct autopsies instead of leaving it up to pathologists to do, which they don't get paid for.
“I think there is a shortage of doctors, that’s why they would cut corners and utilise whatever staff is available at their disposal.”
Colleen Duister says her three-year-old daughter died on last Wednesday and she has had to postpone the funeral twice already.
Duister says all she wants to do is bury her child.
“I don’t think they know how we are feeling. I’m supposed to be in the house mourning for my child.”
Other families who waited at the Germiston Mortuary say the department had more than enough time to put contingency plans in place.
WATCH: Tears & Trauma: Forensic strike leaves over 200 incomplete autopsies
More in Local
-
Karoo cops make heroin bust worth nearly R500k
-
Eskom employees questioned over Thembisile Yende’s murder
-
Santaco: Preparations for mass strike on track
-
#RandReport: Rand keeps its gains; stocks fall
-
Ocean View man served 2 life sentences for rape, murder of boy (14)
-
GP govt gives Mogale City ultimatum, warns it will consider dissolving council
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.