Mortuary workers’ strike should ‘serve as wake-up call to health dept’

Employees affiliated to Nehawu claim they've been made to conduct autopsies which fall outside the scope of their job description.

JOHANNESBURG - While several Gauteng families wait to bury their loved ones, pathologist assistants say their strike should serve as a wake-up call to the Health Department.

Employees affiliated to Nehawu claim they have been made to conduct autopsies which fall outside the scope of their job description.

The department has now sent in the South African Defence Force (SANDF) members to help doctors deal with the backlog of 200 bodies at various mortuaries due to the strike.

Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says the department must hire more doctors to conduct autopsies instead of leaving it up to pathologists to do, which they don't get paid for.

“I think there is a shortage of doctors, that’s why they would cut corners and utilise whatever staff is available at their disposal.”

Colleen Duister says her three-year-old daughter died on last Wednesday and she has had to postpone the funeral twice already.

Duister says all she wants to do is bury her child.

“I don’t think they know how we are feeling. I’m supposed to be in the house mourning for my child.”

Other families who waited at the Germiston Mortuary say the department had more than enough time to put contingency plans in place.

WATCH: Tears & Trauma: Forensic strike leaves over 200 incomplete autopsies