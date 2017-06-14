MEC Nkosi-Malobane: Illegal mining could cripple economy
Officials say it’s an organised crime involving people who are unemployed and desperate to earn a living and put food on the table.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department says illegal mining is gaining momentum in the province and has the potential to cripple the country’s economy.
Illegal mining has been identified as a national threat which government is battling to curb.
Officials say it’s an organised crime involving people who are unemployed and desperate to earn a living and put food on the table.
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane hosted a roundtable discussion with mine management owners researchers and police in Kempton Park on Tuesday to address the dangers of illegal mining.
The Gauteng Community Safety Department says one of the problems that contribute to illegal mining is the failure by the Mineral Resources Department to properly implement mining legislation.
The department’s senior researcher Arnold Phala says: “DMR is the custodian of mineral resources in the country. We believe that there’s no adequate action and the actions taken are not adequate in making sure that mining companies adhere to legislation.”
Nkosi-Malobane says illegal miners are becoming arrogant, knowing the law in South Africa around so-called zama zamas is not tough enough.
“I understand people are hungry but you can’t just come from anywhere, go into a mining shaft, be involved in illegal mining activity and be arrogant about it.”
The value of gold lost through this organised crime has been estimated at R5.6 billion per annum.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Prasa condemns acts of criminality, arson attacks on trains
-
POLL: Facebook, Twitter users have different ideas for Helen Zille’s future
-
Zille: I'll still be involved in other DA activities
-
[WATCH] This Ramadan, some Muslim firefighters chose to give back their own way
-
Police yet to determine Jabu Kubheka’s cause of death
-
Three arrested in connection with murder of Johann Botha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.