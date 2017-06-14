MEC Nkosi-Malobane: Illegal mining could cripple economy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
Go

MEC Nkosi-Malobane: Illegal mining could cripple economy

Officials say it’s an organised crime involving people who are unemployed and desperate to earn a living and put food on the table.

FILE: An illegal miner at the Langlaagte mine. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: An illegal miner at the Langlaagte mine. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department says illegal mining is gaining momentum in the province and has the potential to cripple the country’s economy.

Illegal mining has been identified as a national threat which government is battling to curb.

Officials say it’s an organised crime involving people who are unemployed and desperate to earn a living and put food on the table.

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane hosted a roundtable discussion with mine management owners researchers and police in Kempton Park on Tuesday to address the dangers of illegal mining.

The Gauteng Community Safety Department says one of the problems that contribute to illegal mining is the failure by the Mineral Resources Department to properly implement mining legislation.

The department’s senior researcher Arnold Phala says: “DMR is the custodian of mineral resources in the country. We believe that there’s no adequate action and the actions taken are not adequate in making sure that mining companies adhere to legislation.”

Nkosi-Malobane says illegal miners are becoming arrogant, knowing the law in South Africa around so-called zama zamas is not tough enough.

“I understand people are hungry but you can’t just come from anywhere, go into a mining shaft, be involved in illegal mining activity and be arrogant about it.”

The value of gold lost through this organised crime has been estimated at R5.6 billion per annum.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA