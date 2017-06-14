Maimane: DA settlement with Zille has nothing to do with EFF warning
EFF leader Julius Malema warned the DA his party would withdraw its votes and support from the DA if Zille remains Premier of the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party’s political settlement with Helen Zille has nothing to do with the warning from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week that it would pull out its support in the metros the opposition party governs if they don’t get rid of Zille.
At the same time, the EFF appears to backtrack from this warning, now saying they are not in alliance with the DA.
On Tuesday, Zille issued a new apology for her tweets that defended some aspects of colonialism and has admitted that she shouldn't have continued to defend the views after the first apology.
Zille has agreed with the party to step down from her positions on all decision-making structures but she will remain premier of the Western Cape.
Last week, EFF leader Julius Malema warned the DA that his party would withdraw its votes and support from the DA if Zille remains premier of the Western Cape.
“You will remain with Western Cape, with Johannesburg, Tshwane and Port Elizabeth gone. We’re not going to associate with a party that protects colonialism. Let her remain the premier.”
Now the same party released a statement on Tuesday seemingly backtracking on this, saying that the EFF is not in any alliance or coalition with the DA and has no relationship with the party.
Meanwhile, Maimane says their sudden settlement with Zille had nothing to do with the EFF’s warning.
“And therefore, when we take such actions, I don’t get involved with the EFF.”
He says other political leaders have said things that are outrageous, including Malema himself.
WATCH: DA and Zille reach settlement around colonialism tweet
Maimane said the party decided to allow Helen Zille to continue as Western Cape premier because she runs a good government and the decision was made in the interests of reconciliation.
Maimane says Zille is doing well as premier in the Western Cape.
“I also have to consider the type of government we run in the Western Cape and she runs a good government.”
He said the decision for Zille to step down from party structures was also in the name of reconciliation.
“It is an idea that even if we disagree, reconciliation is always better because we are better together and I think that’s important to take forward. I wanted to ensure that the party can move on and focus on the objectives of 2019.”
It's unclear who initiated this big political decision as Zille says she offered to step down from the structures, while Maimane says they asked her to.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
