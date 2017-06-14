[LISTEN] There is a lot of human trafficking taking place in SA

Radio 702 | Police are investigating an apparent widespread human trafficking ring in Johannesburg after a 19-year-old Free State man escaped.

The man alerted the police about 24 young women and men apparently being detained at a house in Johannesburg, where they had been drugged, raped and assaulted.

The man woke up in a hospital in Mpumalanga after he was found lying next to a road.

The man says he and his twin sister were paid to travel to Johannesburg from their Kroonstad home in the Free State after showing interest in an advert posted on social media looking for students to attend a medical school in Gauteng.