Kensington couple appear in court for murder of toddler

-
At least 10 elephants killed in Zimbabwe national parkWorld
-
How the London fire happenedWorld
-
Kensington couple appear in court for murder of toddlerLocal
-
Ekurhuleni mom pleads for release of child's body amid forensic workers' strikeLocal
-
At least 6 dead, more than 50 injured in London tower block fireWorld
-
Motsoaledi: SA hospitals don't turn away foreign nationalsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Bafana lose friendly to ZambiaSport
-
Ten-man France down England in lively friendlySport
-
Nadal first to qualify for ATP World Tour FinalsSport
-
Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 15m euro tax fraud by Spanish prosecutorWorld
-
Beijing Enterprises holds memorial for midfielder TioteSport
-
[WATCH] Cape Town City welcomes McCarthy as Head CoachLocal
Popular Topics
-
Police yet to determine Jabu Kubheka’s cause of deathLocal
-
[WATCH] Katy Perry's confessional weekendLifestyle
-
Three arrested in connection with murder of Johann BothaLocal
-
[WATCH] New film offers new perspective of Vladimir PutinLifestyle
-
Jury in Bill Cosby trial fails to reach verdict on 2nd day of deliberationsLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 13 June 2017Lifestyle
-
‘Jabu Kubheka's untimely death has robbed SA of raw talent’Local
-
Natasha Hamilton hits out at double standardLifestyle
-
Oprah Winfrey rules out political careerLifestyle
-
Zille: I'll still be involved in other DA activitiesLocal
-
ANC in WC plans to table no confidence motion against Premier Helen ZilleLocal
-
Freedom Front Plus: Taking land without compensation will lead to civil warLocal
-
There’s nothing special about Ramaphosa – ANCYLLocal
-
Maimane: DA settlement with Zille has nothing to do with EFF warningLocal
-
[CARTOON] Silencing the BlunderbussLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Being Malusi GigabaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Is self-love the key to ending Africa’s skin bleaching syndrome?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA will need a government of national healing after Zuma leavesLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Ethical journalism: what to do - and not to do - with leaked emailsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Theresa May is right to stay. For nowWorld
-
[OPINION] The battle for control of SA’s state isn’t just about personalitiesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to closeLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017Local
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017Local
-
#GuptaLeaks: Another CV, another Eskom chief – then cash for the GuptasLocal
-
MEC Nkosi-Malobane: Illegal mining could cripple economyLocal
-
Untu: Government needs to bailout MetrorailLocal
-
Moody’s downgrades power utility EskomLocal
-
Pfizer, Roche and Aspen face SA probe into cancer drug pricesLocal
-
How to make money on YouTubeBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 9°C
Kensington couple appear in court for murder of toddler
Abigail Ruiters has been charged under the Children's Act in connection with her son’s death. She’s six months pregnant and has two other young children.
CAPE TOWN - A Kensington mother and her boyfriend have appeared in court in connection with the murder of her 18-month-old boy.
Jeremiah Ruiters was declared dead at the Kensington clinic earlier this week after suffering serious injuries to his head and body.
An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of the toddler's death.
Abigail Ruiters has been charged under the Children's Act in connection with her son’s death.
She’s six months pregnant and has two other young children.
It’s understood Ruiters was at work at the time of the incident.
Her boyfriend, Ameer Peters, has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Ruiters.
He had taken the child for medical attention at the Kensington clinic on Monday. However, the boy was declared dead at the facility.
Following a brief appearance, the case was postponed to next week for bail information.
The court has ordered Peters be kept in the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison following reports he tried to take his own life while being kept in police holding cells.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] There is a lot of human trafficking taking place in SA4 minutes ago
-
Ekurhuleni mom pleads for release of child's body amid forensic workers' strike34 minutes ago
-
Motsoaledi: SA hospitals don't turn away foreign nationalsone hour ago
-
[WATCH] How the Guptas were granted citizenship in South Africaone hour ago
-
Talks for safer taxis for women yielding no results - activist groupsone hour ago
-
Two to appear in court over R104m heroin bustone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.