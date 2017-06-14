Kensington couple appear in court for murder of toddler

Abigail Ruiters has been charged under the Children's Act in connection with her son’s death. She’s six months pregnant and has two other young children.

CAPE TOWN - A Kensington mother and her boyfriend have appeared in court in connection with the murder of her 18-month-old boy.

Jeremiah Ruiters was declared dead at the Kensington clinic earlier this week after suffering serious injuries to his head and body.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of the toddler's death.

Abigail Ruiters has been charged under the Children's Act in connection with her son’s death.

She’s six months pregnant and has two other young children.

It’s understood Ruiters was at work at the time of the incident.

Her boyfriend, Ameer Peters, has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Ruiters.

He had taken the child for medical attention at the Kensington clinic on Monday. However, the boy was declared dead at the facility.

Following a brief appearance, the case was postponed to next week for bail information.

The court has ordered Peters be kept in the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison following reports he tried to take his own life while being kept in police holding cells.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)