Karoo cops make heroin bust worth nearly R500k
Authorities say the drugs, which were discovered on a bus travelling between Johannesburg and the Karoo, were hidden in black bags and stuffed in pillows.
CAPE TOWN – Police have confiscated a consignment of heroin with a street value of nearly half a million rand.
Officers in the Karoo made the find while searching a long-distance bus travelling from Johannesburg.
Authorities say the drugs were hidden in black bags and stuffed in pillows in the back of the vehicle.
#sapsWC Greater Karoo Prov Organised Crime Detectives & #K9Unit during VCP arrested a suspect (38). Heroin (str value over R400K seized). ME pic.twitter.com/W4Hz5Xu8ar— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2017
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Heroin weighing 2,175kg valued at R434, 800 was seized. A 34-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of drugs. He will appear in court tomorrow.”
