Karoo cops make heroin bust worth nearly R500k

Authorities say the drugs, which were discovered on a bus travelling between Johannesburg and the Karoo, were hidden in black bags and stuffed in pillows.

Officers in the Karoo made the find while searching a long-distance bus travelling from Johannesburg.

#sapsWC Greater Karoo Prov Organised Crime Detectives & #K9Unit during VCP arrested a suspect (38). Heroin (str value over R400K seized). ME pic.twitter.com/W4Hz5Xu8ar — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2017

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Heroin weighing 2,175kg valued at R434, 800 was seized. A 34-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of drugs. He will appear in court tomorrow.”