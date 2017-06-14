Fikile Mbalula: No SAPS officers were involved in chaos at Sona 2017

The police minister says no SAPS members were deployed inside the National Assembly during this year’s State of The Nation Address.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says no South African Police Service (Saps) members entered the chamber when chaos erupted ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address in February this year.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were forcibly evicted and a pepper-spray type substance was released in the public gallery before Zuma was able to make his speech.

Minister Mbalula was responding in written replies to questions from the Democratic Alliance about the use of the police at Parliament for the event, which took place amid unprecedented security.

In his replies, the police minister says no SAPS members were deployed inside the National Assembly during this year’s State of the Nation Address.

He’s revealed, however, that on the day - a total of 504 members of SAPS protection and security services had been drafted in to boost security at a total cost of just over R1 million.

Mbalula says the members were brought in from protection and security services’ head office and its units in the Eastern and Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

He says no staffing shortages were experienced in the areas where the members were drawn from.