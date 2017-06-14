Freedom Front Plus: Taking land without compensation will lead to civil war
The Economic Freedom Fighters again expressed its view that land should be taken for free.
CAPE TOWN – The Freedom Front Plus says that any attempts to expropriate land without compensation will lead to civil war in South Africa.
Pieter Groenewald was speaking during a debate on the slow pace of land reform using the willing seller, willing buyer policy.
The debate was initiated by the National Freedom Party which argued for limitation rights within the Constitution to be invoked.
But Groenewald disagreed.
“Let me put it quite frankly to you. If you want to start a civil war in South Africa, do that, do that. I told you before, don’t misjudge.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said while there was no “quick fix” to speeding up land reform in South Africa, it had to be carried out within the law and with fair and just compensation.
“Land grabs must be stopped, otherwise we breed a culture of lawlessness, criminality because if we handle the land question recklessly, we run the risk of descending into an unnecessary spate of violence.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
