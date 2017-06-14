Eskom employees questioned over Thembisile Yende’s murder

Karoo cops make heroin bust worth nearly R500k
Local
A computer belonging to one of Yende's colleagues has also been confiscated.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are questioning of colleagues of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende whose body was found at a Springs utility substation in May.
A computer belonging to one of Yende's colleagues has also been confiscated.
A case of murder was opened.
Police changed the case to murder last week after the postmortem results revealed Yende had suffered injuries to the head and had suffocated.
The police's Johannes Ramphora said: “We have to investigate everybody because according to the family, they allege there was an email sent to the deceased by the colleagues.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.