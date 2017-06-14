Eskom employees questioned over Thembisile Yende’s murder

A computer belonging to one of Yende's colleagues has also been confiscated.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are questioning of colleagues of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende whose body was found at a Springs utility substation in May.

A case of murder was opened.

Police changed the case to murder last week after the postmortem results revealed Yende had suffered injuries to the head and had suffocated.

The police's Johannes Ramphora said: “We have to investigate everybody because according to the family, they allege there was an email sent to the deceased by the colleagues.”