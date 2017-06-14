Popular Topics
Emergency teams to remain on the ground in Knysna

Seven people died in the devastating blaze which was fanned by gale force winds due to a severe cold front in Western Cape last week.

A volunteer ground crew in clean-up operations in one of Knysna's plantation forests. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A volunteer ground crew in clean-up operations in one of Knysna’s plantation forests. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
415 days ago

CAPE TOWN – Despite the deadly fire being contained in Knysna, firefighting teams will remain on the ground in the region.

Seven people died in the devastating blaze which was fanned by gale force winds due to a severe cold front in the Western Cape last week.

At least 10,000 people were displaced from their homes with nearly 500 structures destroyed in Knysna alone.

Western Cape government’s James-Brent Styan says: “Most the teams remain on site along with two helicopters from the air force just in case some big flare up occurs but we’re not really too concerned about that happening.

“We want to again thank everybody for their incredibly hard work they have done.”

GALLERY: The Garden Route fire in pictures

The Western Cape Local Government Department says the focus will now shift to damage assessments and reconstitution efforts after the wildfires that ravaged parts of the Southern Cape have been contained.

Timeline

