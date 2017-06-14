Ekurhuleni mom pleads for release of child's body amid forensic workers' strike

The girl (3) died in a Boksburg hospital but due to the ongoing strike by forensic pathologists in the province, her body can't be released.

JOHANNESBURG – An Ekurhuleni mother has told Eyewitness News how she’s been pleading with striking pathologists at the Germiston mortuary to release the body of her three-year-old daughter as family members gather at her house for the little girl’s funeral.

Timia Duister died on Wednesday in a Boksburg hospital, but due to the ongoing strike by forensic pathologists in the province, her body can't be released because a death certificate is yet to be compiled.

The Gauteng Health Department says the backlog is increasing and more than 200 families are currently waiting for the remains of their loved ones to be released.

#PathologistStrike Families have gathered here at the Germiston mortuary. pic.twitter.com/vCqjtBorT7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2017

A visibly angry Colleen Duister says all she wants to do during this difficult time is mourn the death of her daughter instead of having to fight with the Germiston mortuary.

“I’m supposed to be in the house mourning my child, but I must stand here outside and fight for her. The tombstone is on and everything.”

Duister cried earlier as she confronted a representative from the mayor's office, who could not give her a definite answer on when she would be able to bury her daughter.

“They will pay for all the expenses. If I have to sue them, I will.”

She has already postponed the funeral twice and spent R15,000 making arrangements for the funeral on Wednesday – which she says she can't afford to postpone again.