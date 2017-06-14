D-day for Home Affairs over staff working hours
Director General Mkhuseli Apleni announced last week that arbitration had deadlocked and employees planned on downing tools from Monday.
PRETORIA – It’s D-day for the Home Affairs Department to find out if unions will embark on a potentially crippling strike at its offices.
Director-General Mkuseli Apleni announced last week that arbitration had deadlocked and employees planned on downing tools from Monday.
The dispute is over work on Saturdays and whether staff should be paid or receive a day off instead.
The department says it met with unions at arbitration at the bargaining council on Monday.
The parties were scheduled to make a submission to the arbitrator but while the department presented its offer, the unions were not ready and were given until Wednesday to make their submission.
The arbitrator is scheduled to make a decision today which will indicate whether the unions proceed with their intended strike.
The department has offered to give staff a day off on Wednesdays for work on Saturdays, while the unions want staff to be paid.
Apleni said last week that all Home Affairs offices will be affected, included ports of entry and its refugee centres.
More in Local
-
[FACT CHECK] Are fewer than 6,000 babies born with HIV every year in SA?
-
[WATCH] How to obtain South African citizenship
-
Learner dies after being stabbed at Kraaifontein school
-
[LISTEN] Fica bill a step closer to coming into effect
-
Prasa condemns acts of criminality, arson attacks on trains
-
POLL: Facebook, Twitter users have different ideas for Helen Zille’s future
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.