'Allegations of corporate capture of state-owned enterprises abhorrent'
Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament a judicial commission of inquiry is the only way to get to the bottom of the claims.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says allegations of the corporate capture of state-owned enterprises are abhorrent.
Ramaphosa has told Parliament a judicial commission of inquiry is the only way to get to the bottom of the claims.
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said President Jacob Zuma was already speaking to lawyers to establish an inquiry.
He says allegations of the corporate capture of state-owned enterprises are abhorrent and cannot be tolerated.
Ramaphosa says that those whose names have been connected to the allegations should also welcome an inquiry.
“State capture can be said in whatever form it takes is abhorrent and is something that we all as South Africans should not and cannot tolerate.”
New allegations in recent weeks of inappropriate collusion between state-owned companies and business interests close to Zuma have put more pressure on the scandal-plagued leader and ministers close to him.
"He (Zuma) has indicated that he is not opposed to the establishment of a commission of inquiry and as we speak now, he is in the process of consulting his legal advisers to find ways of giving effect to this proposal," Ramaphosa told Parliament on Wednesday.
The recent leak of a tranche of emails from the Gupta brothers, rich Indian businessmen who are friends of Zuma and whose business empire is central to allegations of state capture, has rocked the ruling African National Congress (ANC). The party is due to hold a conference in December to elect a new leader.
Zuma, who has steadfastly denied any impropriety in his relationship with the Gupta family, has survived several calls from party insiders to step down before his term as state president ends in 2019.
Ramaphosa, a trade unionist turned billionaire businessman, is seen as a front-runner to replace Zuma, whose wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been endorsed by the ANC's youth and women's league, as well as some of the party's military veterans.
