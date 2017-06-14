AfriForum ropes in forensic investigator to probe cause of Cape fires
AfriForum has enlisted the services of David Klatzow to conduct an independent investigation.
CAPE TOWN - Civic Group AfriForum has employed a forensic investigator to determine the cause of the Southern Cape fires.
They've enlisted the services of David Klatzow to conduct an independent investigation.
Seven people were killed in the Southern Cape fires and thousands were displaced.
As mop up operations continues over much of the southern Cape, AfriForum has instituted their own investigation into what caused the deadly fires.
Afriforum's Reint Dykema said: “He spent the afternoon flying over the affected areas to get a bigger picture of the extent of the fire in order to determine the cause of the fire.”
At the same time, various ministers and President Jacob Zuma are expected to visit the fire-ravaged region to assess the damage.
During a provincial Cabinet meeting held in Knysna on Wednesday, Premier Helen Zille announced R75 million would be allocated to assist the town and surrounding areas.
Part of the region has officially been declared a provincial disaster area by the Western Cape government.
