Zille promises to restore trust in the DA

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille has promised to do all she can to fix the damage she has done to the Democratic Alliance.

She and party leader Mmusi Maimane addressed a joint media briefing earlier on Tuesday, where they announced she would be vacating all party-related leadership positions.

Zille was suspended last week pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry.

She fell afoul of party leadership following a series tweets about colonialism.

Zille, whose book is titled: Not without a fight, says her first instinct after she was charged with bringing the party into disrepute was to fight back.

“My first instinct is to fight back so I believe that I did hurt a lot of people.”

And in fighting back, Zille said the federal executive charged her because she was not black, arguing that many black people have expressed the same views on the legacy of colonialism but with less outrage.

She now has had a change of heart.

“In a sensitively race divided society, it is true that who you are determines how what you say it taken.”

When asked what she will now be tweeting about, Zille said: “My granddaughter and all the other vanilla and chocolate ice cream.”

