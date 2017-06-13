Zille: I’ve been approached to form my own political party, but I said no
Helen Zille says her intention now is to do everything to restore the public trust that has been eroded.
JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has confirmed she has been approached by some people to form her own political party but says she has refused.
Zille has stepped down from her positions on all decision-making structures of the Democratic Alliance, including the federal executive, federal council and provincial council.
The party suspended Zille last week after charging her with bringing the party into disrepute for her tweets defending certain aspects of colonialism.
She admits her public utterances have effectively undermined DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
“I greatly regret this too; Maimane is a democratically elected leader of the DA and we must all get behind him.”
She confirmed she has been approached to be a leader of her own party.
“Well I’m not going to tell a lie, but I said no.”
She says her intention now is to do everything to restore the public trust that has been eroded.
WATCH: DA and Zille reach settlement around colonialism tweet
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
