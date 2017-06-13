Van Niekerk: Proteas women have come a long way
Dané van Niekerk believes the team is gelling at the right time and is playing good cricket.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas women captain Dané van Niekerk believes that the team is gelling at the right time and is playing good cricket.
South Africa are set to leave for the Women's Cricket World Cup in England on Friday and will face Pakistan in their opening game.
Van Niekerk says things fell into place for them at the qualifiers.
“I think it started at the qualifiers. The girls played really good cricket even though we didn’t win.”
She adds that the team has come a long way.
“It’s been a long time coming. It’s nice to see that things are connecting as we’re better than where we were.”
Van Niekerk has attributed their form to being consistent.
“I think it’s mostly consistency. We know how good we can be and we know the good scores we can put on. We’ve done that before.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Sport
-
Hamilton says Mercedes can see the goalposts again
-
AC Milan sign Porto striker Andre Silva
-
Benni McCarthy set to take over at CT City
-
Lions coach Farrell demands defensive lift in Dunedin
-
De Villiers: I can take us to a World Cup win
-
#GuptaLeaks: Delhi Daredevils staffer contacted Guptas for visa help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.