Van Niekerk: Proteas women have come a long way

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas women captain Dané van Niekerk believes that the team is gelling at the right time and is playing good cricket.

South Africa are set to leave for the Women's Cricket World Cup in England on Friday and will face Pakistan in their opening game.

Van Niekerk says things fell into place for them at the qualifiers.

“I think it started at the qualifiers. The girls played really good cricket even though we didn’t win.”

She adds that the team has come a long way.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s nice to see that things are connecting as we’re better than where we were.”

Van Niekerk has attributed their form to being consistent.

“I think it’s mostly consistency. We know how good we can be and we know the good scores we can put on. We’ve done that before.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)