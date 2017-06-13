Van Niekerk: Proteas women have come a long way

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Van Niekerk: Proteas women have come a long way

Dané van Niekerk believes the team is gelling at the right time and is playing good cricket.

Members of the Proteas Women team gathered at the CSA Centre of Excellence ahead of their departure for the Women's Cricket World Cup in England. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
Members of the Proteas Women team gathered at the CSA Centre of Excellence ahead of their departure for the Women's Cricket World Cup in England. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas women captain Dané van Niekerk believes that the team is gelling at the right time and is playing good cricket.

South Africa are set to leave for the Women's Cricket World Cup in England on Friday and will face Pakistan in their opening game.

Van Niekerk says things fell into place for them at the qualifiers.

“I think it started at the qualifiers. The girls played really good cricket even though we didn’t win.”

She adds that the team has come a long way.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s nice to see that things are connecting as we’re better than where we were.”

Van Niekerk has attributed their form to being consistent.

“I think it’s mostly consistency. We know how good we can be and we know the good scores we can put on. We’ve done that before.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA