Two arrested after Cape Town teacher gunned down

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Delft.

The woman, who was a grade R teacher, was gunned down in her car outside her home earlier this week after fetching her husband from a local tavern.

The motive for her murder is not yet clear.

Spokesperson for the Education MEC Jessica Shelver says: “We were informed that a grade R teacher from Rondevlei school was shot on Sunday evening. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, teachers and broader school community. We will provide counselling as needed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)