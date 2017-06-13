Two arrested after Cape Town teacher gunned down

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Two arrested after Cape Town teacher gunned down

Two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Delft.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Delft.

The woman, who was a grade R teacher, was gunned down in her car outside her home earlier this week after fetching her husband from a local tavern.

The motive for her murder is not yet clear.

Spokesperson for the Education MEC Jessica Shelver says: “We were informed that a grade R teacher from Rondevlei school was shot on Sunday evening. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, teachers and broader school community. We will provide counselling as needed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA