Train commuters go on rampage at Cape Town Station

The chaos erupted when passengers became increasingly frustrated over lengthy delays in services.

CAPE TOWN – Angry train commuters have gone on the rampage at Cape Town Station.

Several train coaches were torched on Monday night. A number of shops at the station were also looted.

The chaos erupted when passengers became increasingly frustrated over lengthy delays in services.

Metrorail has attributed the train delays to an overloaded electrical supply system.

The rail operator has condemned the violence and says it intends opening cases of malicious damage to property.

#Metrorail The damaged train still stands at Platform 16 at CT station. SF pic.twitter.com/hFbsbvC6RI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017

DELAYS

Several trains have this morning been delayed as a result of the arson attack at Cape Town Station.

Some commuters appeared stunned by the aftermath, and took pictures of damaged shops and the torched train at platform 16.

The Vodacom store at the station has been the worst affected.

The entrance to Metrorail's offices here have also been vandalised.

A notice board at the station indicated that several trains are delayed on Tuesday morning following last Monday night's violence.

Some commuters say while they too are often left frustrated by Metrorail’s services, they add that violence won’t solve the issue.

#Metrorail Several shops at the station were also damaged by commuters. SF pic.twitter.com/JopM1KDX0x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017