Train commuters go on rampage at Cape Town Station
The chaos erupted when passengers became increasingly frustrated over lengthy delays in services.
CAPE TOWN – Angry train commuters have gone on the rampage at Cape Town Station.
Several train coaches were torched on Monday night. A number of shops at the station were also looted.
The chaos erupted when passengers became increasingly frustrated over lengthy delays in services.
Metrorail has attributed the train delays to an overloaded electrical supply system.
The rail operator has condemned the violence and says it intends opening cases of malicious damage to property.
#Metrorail The damaged train still stands at Platform 16 at CT station. SF pic.twitter.com/hFbsbvC6RI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017
DELAYS
Several trains have this morning been delayed as a result of the arson attack at Cape Town Station.
Some commuters appeared stunned by the aftermath, and took pictures of damaged shops and the torched train at platform 16.
The Vodacom store at the station has been the worst affected.
The entrance to Metrorail's offices here have also been vandalised.
A notice board at the station indicated that several trains are delayed on Tuesday morning following last Monday night's violence.
Some commuters say while they too are often left frustrated by Metrorail’s services, they add that violence won’t solve the issue.
#Metrorail Several shops at the station were also damaged by commuters. SF pic.twitter.com/JopM1KDX0x— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017
#Metrorail This is what's left of Vodacom shop at the CT station after last night. SF pic.twitter.com/wTSvBgwHRS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2017
More in Local
-
Gauteng Education Dept: No late applications will be accepted
-
NGO claims source has seen missing SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed
-
Gigaba set to explain reasons for granting Guptas SA citizenship
-
Father arrested in connection with his boy’s death in Kensington
-
SABC board says decision to sack Hlaudi Motsoeneng is binding
-
SACP agrees with Cosatu over move to snub ANC bilateral meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.