SACP agrees with Cosatu over move to snub ANC bilateral meeting

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it agrees with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s decision not to attend the African National Congress (ANC)’s planned bilateral meeting, saying that the governing party must first hold the political alliance council.

On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed that Cosatu pulled out of Monday’s meeting, calling for a meeting with the ANC and its other alliance partners first.

The ANC cancelled the alliance political council last week, saying that it wanted clarity from its alliance partners on their positions with regards to President Jacob Zuma.

Cosatu says it sent correspondence to the ANC on Saturday that its leaders are not available for the bilateral meeting.

But ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed that the ANC top six met on Sunday to prepare for the same meeting Cosatu said it was unavailable for.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla does admit they want the ANC to prioritise the alliance political council and not the bilateral meeting.

“The problem facing the alliance can only be resolved by the alliance political council. The issue of bilateral is not a Cosatu idea.”

SACP first Deputy General Secretary Jeremy Cronin agrees.

“The Cosatu position is the one shared with the SACP.”

Both the alliance partners seem to be sending a strong message to the ANC that the only way they will meet with the party is through an alliance political council.

