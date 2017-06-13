SABC board says decision to sack Hlaudi Motsoeneng is binding

Hlaudi Motsoeneng was notified about his dismissal on Monday afternoon after the interim board accepted the disciplinary committee's recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says the interim board’s decision to dismiss Hlaudi Motsoeneng is binding and it accepts the disciplinary committee’s report finding him guilty of misconduct.

On Monday, interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama announced that Motsoeneng has been fired from the SABC after holding an unauthorised press conference in April.

During the briefing, Motsoeneng, who was still on suspension, criticised the Parliamentary ad-hoc committee’s inquiry into the former board and interim board member Krish Naidoo.

Interim chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says that the SABC’s policy about holding press conferences or speaking out about the broadcaster is clear and Motsoeneng was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute.

Kweyama says details about his notice period will not be revealed at this stage.

“Nobody wants their notice period and those to be known but it suffices to say that Mr Motsoeneng’s dismissal has been accepted by the board.”

In April, Motsoeneng praised himself for the good work he did while at the SABC.

“There’s nothing wrong that during my time at the SABC we did. Actually, we did what South Africans are looking for.”

But some of his controversial policies, like the 90% local content and banning the broadcast of violent protests have now been reconsidered.

Kweyama says Motsoeneng has been informed of his dismissal.

“The SABC charged Motsoeneng with misconduct and breaking the rules of his employment contract. The chairperson of that disciplinary hearing has given us feedback this morning and he has recommended, which the board has accepted, that Motsoeneng be dismissed from the SABC.”

She declined to give further details.

“I will not go into the details of the notice period; all those are people’s files that are specific. I think nobody wants their notice period and all that to be known.”

However, Kweyama did state that the 90% local music content had hurt the SABC financially.

“The 90/10% has been a source of revenue loss if implemented across all platforms. There are certain channels that are quite high that have achieved 80% and we will not be saying to those channels regress to 50%.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)