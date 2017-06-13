Police probe Gauteng human trafficking ring

A 19-year-old man says he and his twin sister were paid to travel to Johannesburg from their Kroonstad home in the Free State, the twins were allegedly drugged and raped.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating an apparent widespread human trafficking ring in Johannesburg after a 19-year-old Free State man escaped.

The man alerted the police about 24 young women and men apparently being detained at a house in Johannesburg, where they had been drugged, raped and assaulted.

The man woke up in a hospital in Mpumalanga after he was found lying next to a road.

The man says he and his twin sister were paid to travel to Johannesburg from their Kroonstad home in the Free State after showing interest in an advert posted on social media looking for students to attend a medical school in Gauteng.

On arrival the twins were taken to a house where they were allegedly injected with a chemical, raped and assaulted.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says while the 19-year-old is severely traumatised authorities are trying to locate his sister.

“According to his allegations, what he tells us is that some of these people have already been taken to Lagos, Nigeria.”

The Hawks have been requested to help with the investigation.