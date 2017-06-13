Police inaction an embarrassment, says deputy minister

Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi made his first appearance before Scopa since his appointment and promised action.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi has told Members of Parliament (MPs) the police’s failure to deal with members illegally doing business with the department is an embarrassment.

Mkongi was speaking after new acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba and top officials were roasted by MPs standing committee on public account for their inaction.

They were called to account after investigations by the Office of the Auditor General found the South African Police Service (SAPS) stood out among departments where employees were found to be doing business with the state.

A list of 32 sample cases given to SAPS by the Auditor General last July includes the name of former top cop Riah Phiyega.

MPs have slammed police claims that investigations were still underway, nearly a year later.

Mkongi did not mince his words.

“The report of the Auditor General was given a long time ago; I think it’s a year ago – to correct these particular things… and in my own analysis, those things were never corrected and it’s an embarrassment for our department.”

Mothiba, in his first appearance before Scopa since his appointment earlier this month, promised action.

“I want to take all the full responsibility that we have not done well with these investigations. We will go back, and make sure we fast-track these investigations and have them finalised as soon as possible.”

