MPs debate willing buyer, willing seller policy in land reform

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

MPs debate willing buyer, willing seller policy in land reform

The EFF's Moses Mbatha has reiterated the party's controversial stance that land should be expropriated without compensation.

FILE: Members of Parliament. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Members of Parliament. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Issues around land reform have come to the fore in the National Assembly on Monday afternoon with Members of Parliament (MPs) debating the willing buyer, willing seller policy.

The National Freedom Party initiated the debate by calling for the government to invoke limitation rights in the Constitution to speed up land reform, which it says is happening at a snail's pace.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Moses Mbatha has reiterated the party's controversial stance that land should be expropriated without compensation.

“You need the will and the zeal to take a decision to take land right back to its rightful owners without compensation.”

However, the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald says land reform is not failing because of the willing seller, willing buyer policy, but rather because of incompetent officials and corruption.

“Let me put it quite frankly, if anyone in South Africa thinks that you can take the land without compensation, you are living in a dream.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA