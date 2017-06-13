MPs debate willing buyer, willing seller policy in land reform

The EFF's Moses Mbatha has reiterated the party's controversial stance that land should be expropriated without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - Issues around land reform have come to the fore in the National Assembly on Monday afternoon with Members of Parliament (MPs) debating the willing buyer, willing seller policy.

The National Freedom Party initiated the debate by calling for the government to invoke limitation rights in the Constitution to speed up land reform, which it says is happening at a snail's pace.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Moses Mbatha has reiterated the party's controversial stance that land should be expropriated without compensation.

“You need the will and the zeal to take a decision to take land right back to its rightful owners without compensation.”

However, the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald says land reform is not failing because of the willing seller, willing buyer policy, but rather because of incompetent officials and corruption.

“Let me put it quite frankly, if anyone in South Africa thinks that you can take the land without compensation, you are living in a dream.”