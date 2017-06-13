Health Minister urges parents vaccinate their children
Motsoaldi says parents can take their children to any public clinic across the country, where vaccination services are free.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged parents to take advantage of the department’s nationwide measles vaccination campaign and test their children for any other diseases.
The Health Ministry’s campaign will go on until the end of this month and is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of child vaccinations after South Africa experienced a measles outbreak in Gauteng and the Western Cape recently because some children were not vaccinated.
His spokesperson Joe Maila says parents have an important role to play in helping government ensure that there is no other outbreak.
“Parents must also take advantage to go there and make sure that they update their vaccination record because it’s important that whatever the vaccination that they have missed it should be recorded.”
