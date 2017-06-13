Knysna, Plettenberg Bay set for massive reconstruction programme following fires

Over 400 homes in Knysna and nearly 100 in Plettenberg Bay have been gutted by the fires that ripped through the region.

KNYSNA - A massive reconstruction programme will be implemented following wildfires that devastated Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

A provincial Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in the Garden Route town soon, where the plan will be discussed and finalised.

The fires have virtually crippled the area.

Over 400 homes in Knysna and nearly 100 in Plettenberg Bay have been gutted by the fires that ripped through the region.

Communications were affected and water supplies ran dangerously low as hundreds of firefighters battled the flames.

Knysna Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies says the focus will now fall on extensive rebuilding efforts.

“We would like to present those plans to them to see what the different ministries can do for us and assist where possible.”

The inferno has claimed the lives of seven people. Officials say the blaze has been contained and mop up operations will resume on Tuesday.

