DA briefing to announce Zille deal?

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will hold a joint media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning, with reports suggesting that a possible deal on Zille’s future could be announced.

Zille, who has already been suspended from party activities, was due to face an internal disciplinary hearing over her tweets, arguing that not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism were negative.

The Business Day is reporting that a proposed political solution by Maimane may be presented that would see the DA avert a lengthy legal process.

It’s understood that as part of the deal, Zille would keep her position as premier but lose her influence in the party.