Goodwood correctional services officials on high alert after gang fight

CAPE TOWN - Officials at the Goodwood Correctional Facility are on alert after a gang fight at the institution on Monday night.

One person is confirmed dead in the brawl between the 28s and 26s.

More than 10 prisoners were injured.

Off-duty wardens staying on the premises rushed to the scene after being woken up by the sound of a loudhailer.

They discovered the fighting inmates with make-shift weapons. Some were carved from the crutches used by disabled prisoners.

Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said: “It is their habit. Remember now, the most unfortunate thing about jail wars is that they seem to have a ripple effect. Our worry is that there is always going to be a revenge that’s why it's tense and we are always on high alert. We remain on high alert and standby.”