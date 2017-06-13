Goodwood correctional services officials on high alert after gang fight
Off-duty wardens staying on the premises rushed to the scene and discovered the fighting inmates with make-shift weapons.
CAPE TOWN - Officials at the Goodwood Correctional Facility are on alert after a gang fight at the institution on Monday night.
One person is confirmed dead in the brawl between the 28s and 26s.
More than 10 prisoners were injured.
Off-duty wardens staying on the premises rushed to the scene after being woken up by the sound of a loudhailer.
They discovered the fighting inmates with make-shift weapons. Some were carved from the crutches used by disabled prisoners.
Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said: “It is their habit. Remember now, the most unfortunate thing about jail wars is that they seem to have a ripple effect. Our worry is that there is always going to be a revenge that’s why it's tense and we are always on high alert. We remain on high alert and standby.”
