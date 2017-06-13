Gigaba set to explain reasons for granting Guptas SA citizenship

Mayihlome Tshwete stated on social media last night that the minister would provide an explanation for his decision to grant the Guptas citizenship.

PRETORIA – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has not yet responded to the release of documents which appear to show he improperly intervened to grant several members of the Gupta family naturalised South Africa citizenship.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released the official documents on Monday saying it was approaching the courts to challenge the former Home Affairs Minister’s decision.

Gigaba’s spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete stated on social media on Monday night that the minister would provide an explanation for his decision to grant the Guptas citizenship.

The documents show that four months after a Home Affairs official rejected the family’s application, Gigaba informs them that he has exercised powers vested in him in terms of the applicable legislation.

The law states that the minister may under exceptional circumstances grant a certificate of naturalisation to an applicant who does not meet the requirements.

The EFF says that there were no exceptional circumstances and accuse Gigaba of invoking the clause to provide favours to the family.

