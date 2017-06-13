Fire crews confident that Eden District fires contained
Raging wildfires swept through the Southern Cape last week, leaving seven people dead.
KNYSNA - Knysna firefighters are confident that the inferno that paralysed the Eden District has been contained.
Raging wildfires swept through the Southern Cape last week, leaving seven people dead, thousands more displaced and nearly 500 structures destroyed in Knysna alone.
The Knysna Hospital also had to be evacuated, as runways fires descended threatened the facility.
Disaster management officials will meet on Tuesday morning to assess the situation and will provide details on the status of the fire.
Knysna fire chief Clinton Manuel explains: “The weather is in our favour. The guys are quite excited and they’re willing to do the hard work. We just have to push for this last bit to get the fire down.”
Municipality spokesperson Fran Kirsten says that a large-scale infrastructure rebuilding process has been rolled out.
“We are working on infrastructure. We know the place has no water or power. Eskom and Telkom is in town.”
GALLERY: Firefighting efforts in Knysna & surrounding areas
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.