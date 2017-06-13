Fire crews confident that Eden District fires contained

Raging wildfires swept through the Southern Cape last week, leaving seven people dead.

KNYSNA - Knysna firefighters are confident that the inferno that paralysed the Eden District has been contained.

Raging wildfires swept through the Southern Cape last week, leaving seven people dead, thousands more displaced and nearly 500 structures destroyed in Knysna alone.

The Knysna Hospital also had to be evacuated, as runways fires descended threatened the facility.

Disaster management officials will meet on Tuesday morning to assess the situation and will provide details on the status of the fire.

Knysna fire chief Clinton Manuel explains: “The weather is in our favour. The guys are quite excited and they’re willing to do the hard work. We just have to push for this last bit to get the fire down.”

Municipality spokesperson Fran Kirsten says that a large-scale infrastructure rebuilding process has been rolled out.

“We are working on infrastructure. We know the place has no water or power. Eskom and Telkom is in town.”

