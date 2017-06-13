Father arrested in connection with his boy’s death in Kensington
The child died in a local hospital where he was being treated for suspicious injuries. Police were alerted and the baby’s father was arrested.
CAPE TOWN – The father of an 18-month-old Kensington boy has been arrested in connection with his death.
His mother has also been taken in for questioning.
This is just one in a series of child killings to have stunned the Cape in recent weeks.
The Kensington community policing forum (CPF) has condemned the killing of the 18-month-old.
The CPF’s Cheslyn Steenberg says: “The child was taken to the local clinic. Upon arrival at the clinic, the child died. Questions surrounding the child’s death will be answered following an autopsy.”
