Father arrested in connection with his boy’s death in Kensington

The child died in a local hospital where he was being treated for suspicious injuries. Police were alerted and the baby’s father was arrested.

CAPE TOWN – The father of an 18-month-old Kensington boy has been arrested in connection with his death.

The child died in a local hospital where he was being treated for suspicious injuries. Police were alerted and the baby’s father was arrested.

His mother has also been taken in for questioning.

This is just one in a series of child killings to have stunned the Cape in recent weeks.

The Kensington community policing forum (CPF) has condemned the killing of the 18-month-old.

The CPF’s Cheslyn Steenberg says: “The child was taken to the local clinic. Upon arrival at the clinic, the child died. Questions surrounding the child’s death will be answered following an autopsy.”