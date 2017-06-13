Popular Topics
Go

Economists urge Gigaba to continue efforts of previous Treasury leadership

South Africa is in a technical recession and has been downgraded by credit rating agencies and there’s a strong possibility of further downgrades.

FILE: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Shrinking the size of government’s workforce, continuing on the path of fiscal prudence and stabilising parastatals.

Those are some of the measures experts would like to hear Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba commit to.

On Monday, he was scheduled to give a briefing on the way forward for the South African economy but cancelled the event to attend a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC).

The briefing is now expected to take place later this week.

South Africa is in a technical recession and has been downgraded by credit rating agencies and there’s a strong possibility of further downgrades.

So the Finance Minister has a difficult road to travel. Here’s what some economists want him to prioritise:

“I’d like to see the government shrink, I’d like to see privatisation, I’d like to see more trust placed in the private sector.

“Continuing with what the previous leadership of the National Treasury, their efforts they had put to try to strengthen the governance management of state-owned enterprises.”

But will saying the right things even help?

Some experts believe government’s credibility has deteriorated to such an extent that foreign observers will doubt its ability to implement a turn-around strategy.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

