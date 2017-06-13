KZN police can’t explain why Andre Slade not arrested for killing burglar

Slade made headlines late last year when he said he would never accommodate black people at his guest house.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police have been unable to explain why controversial Sodwana Bay Guest House owner Andre Slade who shot and killed an unarmed burglar at his house earlier this year is still a free man.

Slade made headlines late last year when he said he would never accommodate black people at his guest house because he believed black people and white people shouldn’t interact.

Slade has admitted to shooting and killing the burglar on the basis that he was in his yard, even if he didn’t pose any risk to him.

But he has still not been arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala won’t explain why.

“A case of murder was opened as well as a case of robbery. The investigation has been completed and taken to court for a decision.”

Slade has taken pride in shooting the man, saying he was not allowed to set foot in his yard.

“I probably would have shot him anyway if I found him there.”

He says the police and the community congratulated him for killing the man.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)