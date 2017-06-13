Competition Commission: High prices limit access to cancer medication
The Commission has launched an investigation into pharmaceutical companies Aspen, Pfizer and Roche for excessive pricing of cancer medication.
JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of an investigation into the alleged excessive pricing of cancer medication in the country, the Competition Commission says it hopes medical schemes will see the watchdog as a shining light, and that cancer medication is about saving lives.
It says it's aware that breast cancer treatment is unaffordable in South Africa, and many medical schemes refuse to pay for the medication based on cost.
The Competition Commission says it has identified the pharmaceutical sector as a priority in its enforcement efforts due to the likely negative impact of anti-competitive conduct on consumers, especially the poor and vulnerable.
It says breast cancer is the leading form of cancer affecting women in South Africa and as a result of exorbitant prices, most women are unable to afford medication.
The commission says it has reason to believe that pharmaceutical companies Aspen, Roche and Pfizer are involved in alleged excessive pricing of these lifesaving drugs.
It says the matter is of grave importance and it will treat it with urgency.
Meanwhile, Aspen has reacted to the announcement, saying it will co-operate fully.
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand extends gains, stocks slightly up
-
ANC: Ngubane still has questions to answer
-
Gigaba signs, gazettes Fica Bill
-
EFF: Honour Kathrada, support motion of no confidence in Zuma
-
Goodwood correctional services officials on high alert after gang fight
-
MPs debate willing buyer, willing seller policy in land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.