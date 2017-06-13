City of CT urges residents to reduce water use despite recent rains

Although consumption has been lower over the past week, it was still 15 million litres a day over the daily target of 600 million litres.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says although its dam catchment areas received good rain over the past several days, residents have to continue reducing their consumption.

Although consumption has been lower over the past week, it was still 15 million litres a day over the daily target of 600 million litres.

The Wemmershoek Dam catchment received 111mm of rain, while the Steenbras Dam catchment received 37 mm.

The municipality’s Xanthea Limberg, says rainfall patterns remain unpredictable and restrictions could be raised even further.

“It will take at least three consecutive winters of about average rainfall to make the real difference to the dam levels, and therefore, continuing to cut water use drastically is vital. We’re also building some reserve for another hot summer that is expected.”

GALLERY: The Cape of Storms