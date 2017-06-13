City of CT urges residents to reduce water use despite recent rains
Although consumption has been lower over the past week, it was still 15 million litres a day over the daily target of 600 million litres.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says although its dam catchment areas received good rain over the past several days, residents have to continue reducing their consumption.
Although consumption has been lower over the past week, it was still 15 million litres a day over the daily target of 600 million litres.
The Wemmershoek Dam catchment received 111mm of rain, while the Steenbras Dam catchment received 37 mm.
The municipality’s Xanthea Limberg, says rainfall patterns remain unpredictable and restrictions could be raised even further.
“It will take at least three consecutive winters of about average rainfall to make the real difference to the dam levels, and therefore, continuing to cut water use drastically is vital. We’re also building some reserve for another hot summer that is expected.”
GALLERY: The Cape of Storms
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.