City of CT urges residents to reduce water use despite recent rains

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

City of CT urges residents to reduce water use despite recent rains

Although consumption has been lower over the past week, it was still 15 million litres a day over the daily target of 600 million litres.

FILE: Thick clouds hanging over Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Thick clouds hanging over Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
416 days ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says although its dam catchment areas received good rain over the past several days, residents have to continue reducing their consumption.

Although consumption has been lower over the past week, it was still 15 million litres a day over the daily target of 600 million litres.

The Wemmershoek Dam catchment received 111mm of rain, while the Steenbras Dam catchment received 37 mm.

The municipality’s Xanthea Limberg, says rainfall patterns remain unpredictable and restrictions could be raised even further.

“It will take at least three consecutive winters of about average rainfall to make the real difference to the dam levels, and therefore, continuing to cut water use drastically is vital. We’re also building some reserve for another hot summer that is expected.”

GALLERY: The Cape of Storms

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA