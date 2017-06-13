Benni McCarthy is officially in the CT City area

Cape Town City unveiled McCarthy as their new coach on Tuesday. He takes over from Eric Tinkler.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town have announced Benni McCarthy as their new head coach.

McCarthy takes charge of a club that finished third in the league and that won the Telkom Knockout Challenge in their maiden season.

JUST IN: Benni McCarthy is unveiled as the new @CapeTownCityFC head coach. pic.twitter.com/axzdxC200L — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) June 13, 2017

McCarthy has previously been an assistant at a Belgian top-flight club but this will be his first shot as the head coach.

The all-time top South African goal scorer has his UEFA A license, the second highest coaching certification in European football.

He will lead City in their second season where they will make their first appearance in African Cup football.

.@CapeTownCityFC McCarthy says taking this job wasnt part of his 5 year plan but Comitis convinced him to change that plan. pic.twitter.com/65Od0sm7th — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) June 13, 2017

