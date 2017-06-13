Popular Topics
Ben Ngubane quits Eskom board with immediate effect

Ben Ngubane has been in the firing line since former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her 'State of Capture' report where he has been implicated in improper dealings.

Ben Ngubane. Picture: Supplied.
Ben Ngubane. Picture: Supplied.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has resigned with immediate effect.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced Ngubane’s resignation as both non-executive director and chairperson of the parastatal’s board last night.

Ngubane has been one of former CEO Brian Molefe’s biggest supporters throughout his recent reappointment saga.

He has been in the firing line since former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her State of Capture report where he has been implicated in improper dealings.

Recently, Ngubane dismissed allegations by former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi that he attempted to force him to suspend the mining licences of coal supplier Glencore.

Brown says she has appointed Zethembe Khoza to the post in the interim to ensure continuity.

Eskom’s annual general meeting will be held later this month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

